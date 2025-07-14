Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Boosts Ukraine Defense Amid Rising Tensions

US President Trump's envoy met Ukraine's leader to discuss stronger air defenses and joint arms efforts as tensions with Russia rise. Trump's previous alliance with Putin wanes amid relentless Russian attacks on Ukraine. US and European countries boost military aid to Ukraine, signaling shifting international policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:40 IST
US President Donald Trump's special envoy met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid mounting speculation of a policy shift on Ukraine. The talks focused on enhancing Ukraine's air defenses and arms production, along with potential sanctions on Russia.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of US leadership to counter Moscow's actions, while Trump expressed frustration with Putin's stance. The US confirmed sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, supported by European funds.

This aligns with an increased flow of weaponry to Ukraine as global powers reassess their positions in response to Russia's military aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

