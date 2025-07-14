Trump's Envoy Boosts Ukraine Defense Amid Rising Tensions

US President Donald Trump's special envoy met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid mounting speculation of a policy shift on Ukraine. The talks focused on enhancing Ukraine's air defenses and arms production, along with potential sanctions on Russia.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of US leadership to counter Moscow's actions, while Trump expressed frustration with Putin's stance. The US confirmed sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, supported by European funds.

This aligns with an increased flow of weaponry to Ukraine as global powers reassess their positions in response to Russia's military aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)