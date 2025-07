Global Tensions Rise: Trump’s Tariff Threats and NATO Talks

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, amidst a backdrop of rising global tensions. Key discussions include U.S. military support for Ukraine and increasing tariffs on European and other international goods.

Over the weekend, President Trump announced strict tariff measures against Mexico and the European Union, while also proposing significant taxes on Canadian and Brazilian goods. These moves occur as negotiations continue, despite concerns about sparking broader trade conflicts.

In Europe, trade ministers are strategizing responses to Trump's unexpected tariff threats. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the EU's preference for negotiated solutions but remains prepared to react if necessary. Meanwhile, a U.S. federal judge has curtailed immigration enforcement practices in California, further complicating diplomatic tensions.

