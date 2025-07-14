Trump's Tariff Threats: A Turning Point in US-Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy
President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with severe tariffs if a deal to end the Ukraine war isn't reached within 50 days. This statement was made during a meeting with NATO's Secretary-General. The US is sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine amidst escalating tensions with Russia.
President Donald Trump has taken a bold step by threatening Russia with crippling tariffs should a resolution to the Ukraine conflict not be achieved within 50 days. This announcement came during a discussion with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office.
In the meantime, Trump's special envoy met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and the role of international sanctions. The administration's stance on Russian aggression seems to be shifting as Trump expresses disappointment with President Putin's actions.
Meanwhile, the US has confirmed plans to send more Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, backed by European funding for enhanced weaponry amidst rising civilian casualties due to intensified Russian attacks.
