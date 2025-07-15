Left Menu

Pappu Yadav's Strategic Role in Bihar Politics

Independent MP Pappu Yadav is poised to play a significant role in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls following a strategic meeting with Congress leaders. Highlighting unity, he emphasized the strong leadership options available within the Congress party, reflecting on the party's readiness for the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting at Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters, Purnea's Independent MP, Pappu Yadav, declared his readiness to assume any role the party assigns him for the Bihar assembly elections. This comes after thorough discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi.

During the media address, Yadav dismissed concerns over leadership gaps, citing Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and MP Tariq Anwar as potential candidates for the Chief Minister position. This meeting marks Yadav's inaugural participation in such electoral strategies.

Tensions linger from a recent incident during a special intensive review march in Patna when Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar were excluded from a Mahagathbandhan leaders' truck. Nonetheless, Yadav remains committed to propagating Rahul Gandhi's ideology across Bihar, seeking to consolidate party efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

