Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukraine's Defense and Peace Efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump about new weapon support for Ukraine. They agreed on collaboration to enhance Ukraine's air defenses. Zelenskiy also approached NATO's Secretary General for support. Trump criticized Russia and threatened sanctions unless Russia moved toward a peace deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:50 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukraine's Defense and Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive meeting on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy connected with U.S. President Donald Trump to express gratitude for a new weapons package supporting Ukraine. The leaders agreed to maintain frequent communication to halt ongoing violence and achieve a sustainable peace agreement.

Trump, during a White House meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, voiced disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin for continued aggression against Ukrainian cities. He announced billions in U.S. weapons aid to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense missiles, and issued sanctions threats with a 50-day grace period for Russian export buyers.

The discussions in Kyiv, particularly with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, focused on enhancing Ukraine's air defenses and the European-assisted procurement of defense weapons. Trump, initially conciliatory toward Russia in his second term, has grown disillusioned with recent escalations in Russian airstrikes.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025