Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukraine's Defense and Peace Efforts

In a decisive meeting on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy connected with U.S. President Donald Trump to express gratitude for a new weapons package supporting Ukraine. The leaders agreed to maintain frequent communication to halt ongoing violence and achieve a sustainable peace agreement.

Trump, during a White House meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, voiced disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin for continued aggression against Ukrainian cities. He announced billions in U.S. weapons aid to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense missiles, and issued sanctions threats with a 50-day grace period for Russian export buyers.

The discussions in Kyiv, particularly with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg, focused on enhancing Ukraine's air defenses and the European-assisted procurement of defense weapons. Trump, initially conciliatory toward Russia in his second term, has grown disillusioned with recent escalations in Russian airstrikes.