U.S. Hawks Swoop on Russia: A Welcome Shift?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of the United States' growing assertiveness towards Russia on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome alongside Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Meloni noted the United States' change in posture and welcomed the shift.

Additionally, Meloni underlined efforts to establish a mutually advantageous trade agreement between the European Union and the U.S. before the August 1 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)