U.S. Hawks Swoop on Russia: A Welcome Shift?
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the United States' increasing assertiveness towards Russia, labeling it beneficial. In a Rome press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, she also highlighted ongoing efforts to finalize a reciprocal trade deal between the EU and the U.S. by August 1.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of the United States' growing assertiveness towards Russia on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Rome alongside Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Meloni noted the United States' change in posture and welcomed the shift.
Additionally, Meloni underlined efforts to establish a mutually advantageous trade agreement between the European Union and the U.S. before the August 1 deadline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lions' Lineup Shuffle: Williams Out, Itoje Leads Return
Testing PPP in Africa: IMF Study Reveals Euro and Renminbi as Key Currency Anchors
European Investment Surge Amid Trump's Trade Turbulence
High-Stakes Financial Maneuvers: Global Markets Brace for Impact
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gains USFDA Nod for Cancer Fighting Injection