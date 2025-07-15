Left Menu

U.S. Hawks Swoop on Russia: A Welcome Shift?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the United States' increasing assertiveness towards Russia, labeling it beneficial. In a Rome press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, she also highlighted ongoing efforts to finalize a reciprocal trade deal between the EU and the U.S. by August 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed approval of the United States' growing assertiveness towards Russia on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Rome alongside Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Meloni noted the United States' change in posture and welcomed the shift.

Additionally, Meloni underlined efforts to establish a mutually advantageous trade agreement between the European Union and the U.S. before the August 1 deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

