Trump Announces Near-Completion of Vietnam Trade Deal

A trade agreement between the United States and Vietnam is nearing completion, President Donald Trump announced. The preliminary deal cuts planned U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese imports. However, goods classified as illegally transshipped will face a significant 40% levy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that a trade agreement with Vietnam is almost finalized, bringing potential changes to tariff regulations.

During a press briefing, Trump indicated he could provide details but chose not to, suggesting that it might not be necessary at this stage.

This development follows a preliminary deal made earlier this month with Vietnam's government, which proposes reducing planned U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese imports from a potential 46% to 20%. Nevertheless, products considered illegally transshipped through Vietnam will continue to face a hefty 40% duty.

