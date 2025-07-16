Left Menu

U.S. Weapons Shipment to Ukraine Underway, Trump Confirms

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that weapons are being shipped to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia. Trump mentioned he has not communicated with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the announcement of sanctions against Russia. The move signals escalating support for Ukraine’s defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:31 IST
U.S. Weapons Shipment to Ukraine Underway, Trump Confirms
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the United States is shipping weapons to Ukraine. The announcement comes amid growing tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

Addressing reporters, Trump added that he has not yet spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the recent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. on Monday. The sanctions aim to increase pressure on Moscow in light of its foreign policy actions.

This move marks a significant step in U.S. support for Ukraine, as the country continues to face external threats. The White House's decision underscores a commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of regional instability.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025