U.S. Weapons Shipment to Ukraine Underway, Trump Confirms

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that the United States is shipping weapons to Ukraine. The announcement comes amid growing tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

Addressing reporters, Trump added that he has not yet spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the recent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. on Monday. The sanctions aim to increase pressure on Moscow in light of its foreign policy actions.

This move marks a significant step in U.S. support for Ukraine, as the country continues to face external threats. The White House's decision underscores a commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of regional instability.