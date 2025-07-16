Congress Leaders' Strategic Visit to Assam

On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a noteworthy visit to Guwahati. The high-profile visit marks their first since Gaurav Gogoi assumed the role of state president, strategically timed before the next year's assembly election.

On arrival, Kharge and Gandhi were warmly welcomed by the state Congress leadership at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, adorned with traditional Assamese 'gamosas'. Gandhi took a moment to appreciate Bodo dancers performing a welcoming act at the airport.

During their stay, the leaders conducted discussions with the state Congress's political affairs committee and interacted with office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and the tribal community facing various challenges. They concluded their visit by meeting mandal and block presidents in Chaygaon before departing in the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)