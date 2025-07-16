Brazil-U.S. Trade Dispute Heats Up Amid Tariff Tensions
Brazil has called on the U.S. to respond to its trade proposal amid escalating tensions over newly announced U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods. The Brazilian government expressed concern over the economic impact and urged for negotiation, as U.S. investigations into Brazil's trade practices continue.
In a bold move, Brazil has urged the United States to address its trade proposal, first submitted in May, in light of increasing tensions over a significant new tariff announcement by the U.S.
Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry, along with the Ministry of Development, is pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports, marking a stark increase from the previous 10%.
Brazil voiced its displeasure with the tariff hikes, warning of severe economic repercussions while highlighting a longstanding trade deficit with the U.S., accumulating nearly $410 billion over the past 15 years. This issue gains complexity as the U.S. initiates a probe into alleged unfair trade practices by Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- United States
- trade
- tariffs
- economy
- export
- import
- negotiation
- deficit
- investigation
