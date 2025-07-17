Historic Friendship Treaty: Germany and UK Forge New Bonds

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is making strides in international diplomacy with his first official trip to London, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The visit aims to solidify ties between Germany and the UK through the signing of a comprehensive friendship treaty.

The diplomatic efforts come in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, highlighting Europe's need for unity amid geopolitical uncertainties, particularly concerning U.S. commitments and European security challenges, including Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

The treaty will address crucial issues such as mutual defense, security cooperation, and combatting illegal migration, symbolizing a stronger European alliance. Additionally, Germany's Stark is set to enhance UK-Germany relations further by opening a new AI-tech facility in Britain.