Bihar Announces Free Power Initiative Ahead of Polls
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced free electricity for up to 125 units for domestic consumers, impacting over 1.67 crore households from August 1, as part of a populist pre-election move. The initiative, designed to counter rival promises, also includes a push for solar energy and significant subsidies.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled a populist move promising free electricity up to 125 units for all domestic consumers ahead of upcoming assembly elections. This policy, effective from August 1, is expected to benefit 1.67 crore households across the state.
Kumar took to social media to announce this significant relief, emphasizing that it will be reflected in July's utility bills. The step aims to provide financial relief and boost the ruling party's prospects against Tejashwi Yadav's opposition alliance, which has proposed similar benefits.
Additionally, Kumar reiterated the state's commitment to solar energy, targeting the production of 10,000 MW over three years. This initiative aligns with the 'Mukhyamantri Upbhokta Sahayata Yojana' scheme and enhances current subsidy expenditures, addressing both consumer needs and sustainable energy goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
