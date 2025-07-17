Left Menu

Mixed Reviews: Trump's Policies in the Spotlight

A recent poll reveals that only one-quarter of US adults feel helped by President Trump's policies. Despite some viewing him as effective, he lacks majority approval on key issues like the economy and immigration. Many, including Republicans, report no visible impact on their daily lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:26 IST
Mixed Reviews: Trump's Policies in the Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only about one-quarter of U.S. adults reported that President Donald Trump's policies have positively impacted their lives since he took office. The survey highlighted underwhelming approval ratings for Trump on significant issues, including the economy, immigration, and government spending.

The findings reveal that Trump's performance fails to garner majority approval on any major policy issues, with a notable decline in support for his immigration policies. Despite passing a substantial budget bill, many Americans feel Trump lacks understanding of their daily struggles. Nearly half of U.S. adults believe his policies have caused more harm than good.

While most Americans perceive Trump as somewhat effective in getting things done, his ratings on economic management and government spending remain low. Notably, only 43% approve of his immigration handling, and less than half feel he understands their problems. Concerns persist over his tariff policies, which have driven up costs, despite attempts to strengthen the U.S. economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025