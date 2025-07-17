Mixed Reviews: Trump's Policies in the Spotlight

In a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only about one-quarter of U.S. adults reported that President Donald Trump's policies have positively impacted their lives since he took office. The survey highlighted underwhelming approval ratings for Trump on significant issues, including the economy, immigration, and government spending.

The findings reveal that Trump's performance fails to garner majority approval on any major policy issues, with a notable decline in support for his immigration policies. Despite passing a substantial budget bill, many Americans feel Trump lacks understanding of their daily struggles. Nearly half of U.S. adults believe his policies have caused more harm than good.

While most Americans perceive Trump as somewhat effective in getting things done, his ratings on economic management and government spending remain low. Notably, only 43% approve of his immigration handling, and less than half feel he understands their problems. Concerns persist over his tariff policies, which have driven up costs, despite attempts to strengthen the U.S. economy.

