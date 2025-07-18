EU Tightens Grip: New Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

The European Union strengthened its stance against Russia by approving a new set of sanctions aimed at crippling Moscow's financial resources amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, the new measures include a reduced oil price cap, restrictions on Nord Stream gas pipelines, and the inclusion of more shadow fleet ships into the ambit of sanctions.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that Europe's resolve to support Ukraine remains unyielded, marking this as one of the bloc's most severe sanction packages against Russia. The coordinated sanctions coincide with European nations enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities through American weapons.

The comprehensive sanctions plan impacted various sectors, particularly Russia's energy and banking sectors, to undermine the Kremlin's financial maneuverability. Despite initial challenges due to global oil price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, the EU proceeded with the restrictions, leveraging international diplomatic coalitions for broader impact.