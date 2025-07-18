Left Menu

EU Tightens Grip: New Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

The European Union has implemented additional sanctions on Russia, targeting its energy sector, banking, and maritime activities amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Key measures include a reduction in the oil price cap, a ban on Nord Stream gas pipeline transactions, and targeting of Russia's shadow fleet vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:35 IST
EU Tightens Grip: New Sanctions Against Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union strengthened its stance against Russia by approving a new set of sanctions aimed at crippling Moscow's financial resources amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, the new measures include a reduced oil price cap, restrictions on Nord Stream gas pipelines, and the inclusion of more shadow fleet ships into the ambit of sanctions.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that Europe's resolve to support Ukraine remains unyielded, marking this as one of the bloc's most severe sanction packages against Russia. The coordinated sanctions coincide with European nations enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities through American weapons.

The comprehensive sanctions plan impacted various sectors, particularly Russia's energy and banking sectors, to undermine the Kremlin's financial maneuverability. Despite initial challenges due to global oil price fluctuations and geopolitical tensions, the EU proceeded with the restrictions, leveraging international diplomatic coalitions for broader impact.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025