Zelenskiy Calls for Accelerated Peace Talks with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged for expedited peace negotiations with Russia, appointing new NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov to bolster talks. Previous discussions in Turkey achieved limited progress. The ongoing eastern conflict escalates while Ukraine seeks increased weaponry from international allies to bolster defense capabilities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday emphasized the need for accelerated peace negotiations with Russia, appointing Rustem Umerov, the newly assigned National Security and Defence Council secretary, to enhance the negotiations.
Previous talks in Turkey this year have offered little progress beyond agreements on prisoner exchanges, with no forthcoming date for new discussions. Russia's continued eastern assault proceeds as U.S. President Donald Trump proposes harsher sanctions if peace is not achieved soon.
Zelenskiy has tasked Umerov with securing additional weaponry from allies, aiming to reduce reliance on international aid by developing Ukraine's defense industry to counter Russia's superior firepower.
