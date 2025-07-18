Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Accelerated Peace Talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged for expedited peace negotiations with Russia, appointing new NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov to bolster talks. Previous discussions in Turkey achieved limited progress. The ongoing eastern conflict escalates while Ukraine seeks increased weaponry from international allies to bolster defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:49 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for Accelerated Peace Talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday emphasized the need for accelerated peace negotiations with Russia, appointing Rustem Umerov, the newly assigned National Security and Defence Council secretary, to enhance the negotiations.

Previous talks in Turkey this year have offered little progress beyond agreements on prisoner exchanges, with no forthcoming date for new discussions. Russia's continued eastern assault proceeds as U.S. President Donald Trump proposes harsher sanctions if peace is not achieved soon.

Zelenskiy has tasked Umerov with securing additional weaponry from allies, aiming to reduce reliance on international aid by developing Ukraine's defense industry to counter Russia's superior firepower.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025