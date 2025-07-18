Left Menu

Prisoner Swap: El Salvador and Venezuela's Strategic Exchange

El Salvador plans to exchange detained Venezuelans for Americans held in Venezuela. The deal involves sending 238 Venezuelans back to Caracas while Venezuela releases five U.S. citizens and five residents. The move follows controversial deportations under Trump's administration and draws criticism on human rights grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Salvador is set to carry out a high-stakes prisoner exchange with Venezuela, involving 238 Venezuelans in custody. In return, Venezuela has agreed to release ten individuals to the United States, as per reports from U.S. officials.

Details of the exchange indicate alignment with prior expectations, though official responses from both respective governments remain outstanding. The initiative is viewed through a lens of contentious immigration practices enacted during the Trump administration.

Human rights concerns loom over the agreement, with Venezuela's historical emphasis on international law violations. Critics also note parallels with the treatment of dissenters within Venezuela itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

