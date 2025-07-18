Prisoner Swap: El Salvador and Venezuela's Strategic Exchange

El Salvador is set to carry out a high-stakes prisoner exchange with Venezuela, involving 238 Venezuelans in custody. In return, Venezuela has agreed to release ten individuals to the United States, as per reports from U.S. officials.

Details of the exchange indicate alignment with prior expectations, though official responses from both respective governments remain outstanding. The initiative is viewed through a lens of contentious immigration practices enacted during the Trump administration.

Human rights concerns loom over the agreement, with Venezuela's historical emphasis on international law violations. Critics also note parallels with the treatment of dissenters within Venezuela itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)