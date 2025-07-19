Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as ED Arrests Former Chhattisgarh CM's Son in Liquor Scam Probe

The Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM, over a multi-crore liquor scam has fueled political strife. Accusations of political suppression surfaced from Congress leaders amid mounting evidence suggesting a widespread illicit network exploiting state resources.

Updated: 19-07-2025 13:34 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Political tensions in Chhattisgarh have escalated following the arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a multi-crore liquor scam. The arrest has drawn sharp criticism from Congress leaders, including MP Priyanka Gandhi, who accused the central government of using the ED as a tool to silence opposition voices.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao emphasized that the ED's actions were based on substantial evidence, asserting that the public had long suspected the existence of the liquor scam in the state. The investigation has uncovered an elaborate scheme involving a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen who allegedly manipulated the liquor supply chain, siphoning off approximately Rs 2,161 crore.

The controversy has reached new heights as Congress alleges the central government's motives are politically driven, tied to issues like the allocation of Chhattisgarh's forests to industrial groups. The ED's ongoing investigations have already led to several high-profile arrests, further intensifying the political drama in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

