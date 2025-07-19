CPI(M) MP Brittas Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Accusations

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for equating the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Brittas, speaking to ANI, condemned Gandhi's remark, arguing that it undermines the CPI(M)'s consistent efforts to counter RSS influence in Indian politics.

Highlighting Congress's past political maneuvers, Brittas accused the party of empowering the RSS, referencing events like the Babri Masjid demolition. He urged Gandhi to avoid reckless statements and to focus on combating the common adversary, the RSS, instead of sowing discord among secular forces.

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament on the horizon, Brittas emphasized the importance of solidarity within the INDIA bloc, cautioning that divisive comments could weaken the alliance's unity. He reminded Gandhi of the Left's historical support for Congress in the fight against the BJP and RSS, urging a broader perspective on national politics.

