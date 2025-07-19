Left Menu

Anmol Gagan Maan Bids Farewell to Politics: Resigns as MLA

Anmol Gagan Maan, AAP MLA from Kharar, has resigned from her post, citing her decision to leave politics. Maan, known for her achievements both in politics and music, hopes the Punjab government meets public expectations, extending her best wishes to the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:14 IST
AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan (Photo/@AnmolGaganMann). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anmol Gagan Maan, a prominent figure from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has announced her departure from politics, resigning from her position as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Kharar constituency. Through a social media post, Maan expressed a heavy heart over her decision, urging the Assembly Speaker to accept her resignation.

She conveyed her best wishes to AAP and expressed hope that the current Punjab government will fulfill the aspirations of the populace. Her political journey witnessed a remarkable victory in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections, where she secured 78,273 votes, defeating the Shiromani Akali Dal's Ranjit Singh Gill by a margin of 37,885 votes.

Maan briefly held ministerial roles, handling portfolios such as Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Investment Promotion in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet. Her recent discussions with AAP's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, touched upon crucial societal issues. Before her political career, Maan was a celebrated singer known for hits like 'Suit', 'Cola Vs Milk', and 'Sherni'.

