Accident in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's Convoy Leaves Four Injured

Four individuals traveling in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's escort vehicle were injured in an accident near Srirangapatna taluk. The vehicle toppled after the driver allegedly lost control. Injured persons received first aid and were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Updated: 19-07-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:36 IST
Accident in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's Convoy Leaves Four Injured
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, four people traveling in the escort vehicle of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sustained injuries after the vehicle overturned near Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday.

The accident occurred near T M Hosuru gate as Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru from a convention in Mysuru. According to police reports, the driver of the escort vehicle allegedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle toppling over and causing it to be partially damaged.

Emergency services were promptly called to the scene, where those injured received first aid before being transported to a local hospital for further medical attention, as confirmed by a senior police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

