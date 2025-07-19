Accident in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's Convoy Leaves Four Injured
Four individuals traveling in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's escort vehicle were injured in an accident near Srirangapatna taluk. The vehicle toppled after the driver allegedly lost control. Injured persons received first aid and were taken to a hospital for further treatment.
In a concerning incident, four people traveling in the escort vehicle of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sustained injuries after the vehicle overturned near Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday.
The accident occurred near T M Hosuru gate as Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru from a convention in Mysuru. According to police reports, the driver of the escort vehicle allegedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle toppling over and causing it to be partially damaged.
Emergency services were promptly called to the scene, where those injured received first aid before being transported to a local hospital for further medical attention, as confirmed by a senior police official.
