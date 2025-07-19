Left Menu

Youth Congress Empowers Thousands at Bihar Job Fair

The Indian Youth Congress successfully organized a job fair where over 7,000 youth received appointment letters. Led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, this initiative demonstrates a commitment to providing employment opportunities for Bihar's youth, drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders attended, underscoring the party's focus on tackling unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:38 IST
Youth Congress Empowers Thousands at Bihar Job Fair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress held a significant job fair on Saturday, resulting in more than 7,000 young individuals receiving employment offer letters. This initiative, despite the party being in opposition, highlights the Youth Congress's commitment, guided by the vision of Rahul Gandhi, to create employment opportunities for the youth of Bihar.

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized the effort's success while speaking to the press, attributing the achievement to clear intentions. He noted that 190 companies participated, with 48,000 youths registering, over 20,000 interviewed, and several more invited for a second round of interviews.

The event also saw the presence of prominent Congress figures, including Krishna Allavaru, Rajesh Ram, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar, Rajesh Ranjan, and Pratima Das. Chib criticized the BJP's long-standing governance in Bihar and at the national level for failing to address unemployment adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025