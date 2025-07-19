Youth Congress Empowers Thousands at Bihar Job Fair

The Indian Youth Congress held a significant job fair on Saturday, resulting in more than 7,000 young individuals receiving employment offer letters. This initiative, despite the party being in opposition, highlights the Youth Congress's commitment, guided by the vision of Rahul Gandhi, to create employment opportunities for the youth of Bihar.

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib emphasized the effort's success while speaking to the press, attributing the achievement to clear intentions. He noted that 190 companies participated, with 48,000 youths registering, over 20,000 interviewed, and several more invited for a second round of interviews.

The event also saw the presence of prominent Congress figures, including Krishna Allavaru, Rajesh Ram, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar, Rajesh Ranjan, and Pratima Das. Chib criticized the BJP's long-standing governance in Bihar and at the national level for failing to address unemployment adequately.

