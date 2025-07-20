Left Menu

Tasmania's Election Standoff: A Minor Victory for Liberals

Tasmania is poised to have a minority government following elections where the Liberal party, led by Premier Jeremy Rockliff, performed strongly but is unlikely to secure a majority. Labor's showing was its worst in Tasmania. The election was driven by a no-confidence vote against Rockliff.

Australia's island state of Tasmania faces the prospect of a minority government as vote counting from a recent election reveals no definitive winner.

The ruling Liberal government, under Premier Jeremy Rockliff, is set to claim more seats than the Labor opposition, though not enough for a majority, projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corp. show. This outcome comes after the Liberals' significant loss in May's national elections.

The Tasmanian electorate has shown distrust in Labor's ability to govern as they reendorsed the Liberals. Despite Labor's historically poor performance, its leader Dean Winter has not conceded defeat. This election arose from a no-confidence motion against Rockliff, questioning his management of public debt and asset privatization plans.

