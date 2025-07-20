Left Menu

Parliamentary Success: Global Diplomatic Outreach Hailed Amid Opposition Debate

BJP allies and leaders from TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena advocate for recognizing the successful global diplomatic outreach by multi-party delegations following Operation Sindoor, despite the opposition's focus on the Pahalgam terror attack. Government support signals potential parliamentary discussion on their foreign visits' achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:54 IST
Parliamentary Success: Global Diplomatic Outreach Hailed Amid Opposition Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the opposition's demand for a parliamentary debate on the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP's allies are championing a different cause. They are pushing for recognition of the foreign visits made by multi-party delegations following the India-Pakistan conflict, labeling them a diplomatic success.

Leaders from TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena have expressed their support for a discussion on these visits. Their participation at the all-party parliamentary meeting underscored their belief in the importance of sharing these successful diplomatic engagements with the nation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's openness to a discussion, highlighting the significance of the delegations' work. Over 50 parliamentarians visited more than 30 countries post-Operation Sindoor, effectively asserting India's stance on terrorism and related global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025