Parliamentary Success: Global Diplomatic Outreach Hailed Amid Opposition Debate
BJP allies and leaders from TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena advocate for recognizing the successful global diplomatic outreach by multi-party delegations following Operation Sindoor, despite the opposition's focus on the Pahalgam terror attack. Government support signals potential parliamentary discussion on their foreign visits' achievements.
- Country:
- India
In response to the opposition's demand for a parliamentary debate on the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP's allies are championing a different cause. They are pushing for recognition of the foreign visits made by multi-party delegations following the India-Pakistan conflict, labeling them a diplomatic success.
Leaders from TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena have expressed their support for a discussion on these visits. Their participation at the all-party parliamentary meeting underscored their belief in the importance of sharing these successful diplomatic engagements with the nation.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's openness to a discussion, highlighting the significance of the delegations' work. Over 50 parliamentarians visited more than 30 countries post-Operation Sindoor, effectively asserting India's stance on terrorism and related global issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi, Trinidad and Tobago PM condemn terrorism in all forms
Taiwan Condemns Alleged Chinese Plot in Prague as 'International Terrorism'
Despite Tensions, India-Pakistan Trade Thrives Through Third Countries
Salman Khurshid Urges Caution Against Equating Misconduct with Terrorism
Protest Arrests Ignite Debate on Terrorism Proscription