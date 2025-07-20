Parliamentary Success: Global Diplomatic Outreach Hailed Amid Opposition Debate

In response to the opposition's demand for a parliamentary debate on the Pahalgam terror attack, BJP's allies are championing a different cause. They are pushing for recognition of the foreign visits made by multi-party delegations following the India-Pakistan conflict, labeling them a diplomatic success.

Leaders from TDP, Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena have expressed their support for a discussion on these visits. Their participation at the all-party parliamentary meeting underscored their belief in the importance of sharing these successful diplomatic engagements with the nation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's openness to a discussion, highlighting the significance of the delegations' work. Over 50 parliamentarians visited more than 30 countries post-Operation Sindoor, effectively asserting India's stance on terrorism and related global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)