NATO Allies Convene to Support Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions

The United Kingdom and Germany are spearheading a crucial NATO meeting to deliberate on President Trump's initiative for allies to furnish Ukraine with military weapons. This gathering follows last week's assurance from Trump regarding imminent weapon deliveries to Ukraine within days.

Russia's recent escalation involving approximately 300 drone strikes on Ukrainian soil has intensified the urgency for military aid. In reaction, President Trump has handed Russia a 50-day ultimatum to cease hostilities or confront stricter sanctions.

NATO leaders are focusing on the deployment of advanced Patriot air defense systems, though logistical challenges could delay the process. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has committed to financing two new systems for Ukraine, heralding a coordinated effort among European nations and the US to reinforce Ukraine's defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)