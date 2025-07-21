Political Clash in Maharashtra: NCP Youth Chief Resigns Amid Violence
Following the assault on Chhava Sanghatna activists by NCP workers, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar demanded the resignation of NCP youth wing chief Suraj Chavan. The attack arose after activists protested against Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. Pawar condemned the violence, emphasizing adherence to democratic values.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has taken decisive action following a violent confrontation between political groups in Latur, resulting in the resignation of NCP youth wing chief Suraj Chavan. The clash involved NCP workers who attacked activists from Chhava Sanghatna.
Pawar called the incident condemnable and contrary to the party's values, stressing that there is no room for such behavior. Chhava Sanghatna activists had confronted NCP's state president, protesting against a minister's conduct, leading to the violence.
Pawar, upholding the principles of non-violence and democracy, emphasized the party's foundational values, drawing on historical figures known for egalitarian ideals. He urged party members to maintain peace and respect in public life.
