Political Speculations Stir in Karnataka: Minister Hints at Leadership Shifts

Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculation, following remarks from Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna suggesting 'revolutionary' developments may be imminent. Rajanna, reaffirming his earlier statements, hinted at potential changes in leadership and a cabinet reshuffle.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has downplayed these rumors, asserting his intent to serve the complete term and align with the party high command's decisions. Siddaramaiah's stance comes amid discussions of a power-sharing arrangement with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Further fueling the speculation, Rajanna plans to meet AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala during a visit to Delhi, while dismissing talks of boycotting recent meetings due to pre-scheduled international commitments.