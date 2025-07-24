Political Speculations Stir in Karnataka: Minister Hints at Leadership Shifts
Karnataka's Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna stands by his suggestion of upcoming political shifts post-September. Earlier remarks had fueled speculation of leadership changes and cabinet reshuffling. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah counters rumors, emphasizing his dedication to fulfilling his term, as talks of power-sharing persist within the ruling Congress.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political landscape is abuzz with speculation, following remarks from Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna suggesting 'revolutionary' developments may be imminent. Rajanna, reaffirming his earlier statements, hinted at potential changes in leadership and a cabinet reshuffle.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has downplayed these rumors, asserting his intent to serve the complete term and align with the party high command's decisions. Siddaramaiah's stance comes amid discussions of a power-sharing arrangement with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Further fueling the speculation, Rajanna plans to meet AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala during a visit to Delhi, while dismissing talks of boycotting recent meetings due to pre-scheduled international commitments.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Language Row: Congress Accuses BJP of Polarization Tactics
Language Politics Escalate: Congress and Shiv Sena Accuse BJP of Polarization
Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remark on RSS
Speculation Intensifies Over Leadership Change in Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh Minister Slams Congress MLA's Controversial Remarks: A Political Firestorm