Left Menu

The Race for India's Vice Presidency: A Political Tug-of-War

The BJP-led NDA, with a majority in the electoral college, is preparing to choose its candidate for vice president following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Deliberations will prioritize organizational aptitude over external candidates. Elections in several states may influence the decision, while the Opposition also plans to contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:22 IST
The Race for India's Vice Presidency: A Political Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has initiated the process for electing India's next vice president, opening the stage for major political maneuvering. With the ruling NDA holding a substantial majority in the combined houses of Parliament, its candidate is expected to secure the position easily.

BJP's focus remains on selecting a candidate with strong organizational ties and ideological alignment, avoiding the experimental approach seen with the previous vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose spontaneous resignation has prompted this election.

Upcoming state elections and the search for a conventional candidate from within the party's ranks will heavily influence the NDA's decision. Meanwhile, the Opposition is also preparing to present its nominee, signaling a competitive electoral landscape ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025