The Race for India's Vice Presidency: A Political Tug-of-War

The Election Commission has initiated the process for electing India's next vice president, opening the stage for major political maneuvering. With the ruling NDA holding a substantial majority in the combined houses of Parliament, its candidate is expected to secure the position easily.

BJP's focus remains on selecting a candidate with strong organizational ties and ideological alignment, avoiding the experimental approach seen with the previous vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose spontaneous resignation has prompted this election.

Upcoming state elections and the search for a conventional candidate from within the party's ranks will heavily influence the NDA's decision. Meanwhile, the Opposition is also preparing to present its nominee, signaling a competitive electoral landscape ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)