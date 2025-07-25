The Race for India's Vice Presidency: A Political Tug-of-War
The BJP-led NDA, with a majority in the electoral college, is preparing to choose its candidate for vice president following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. Deliberations will prioritize organizational aptitude over external candidates. Elections in several states may influence the decision, while the Opposition also plans to contest.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has initiated the process for electing India's next vice president, opening the stage for major political maneuvering. With the ruling NDA holding a substantial majority in the combined houses of Parliament, its candidate is expected to secure the position easily.
BJP's focus remains on selecting a candidate with strong organizational ties and ideological alignment, avoiding the experimental approach seen with the previous vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, whose spontaneous resignation has prompted this election.
Upcoming state elections and the search for a conventional candidate from within the party's ranks will heavily influence the NDA's decision. Meanwhile, the Opposition is also preparing to present its nominee, signaling a competitive electoral landscape ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Governor Calls Ideology 'Inhuman', Celebrates Rajya Sabha Nominee's Resilience
Eminent Personalities Nominated to Rajya Sabha
Ujjwal Nikam's Journey from Courtroom Battles to Rajya Sabha Nomination
C. Sadanandan Master: Champion of 'Viksit Kerala' Vision as Rajya Sabha Nominee
Eminent Personalities Nominated to Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter in Parliamentary Discourse