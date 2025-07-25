Indonesian Political Drama: Hasto Kristiyanto Jailed in Bribery Case

A senior politician from Indonesia's opposition party has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in jail for bribery. Hasto Kristiyanto was convicted of paying an election official to secure a parliamentary seat for a preferred candidate.

During the last presidential election, PDIP supported a rival to Prabowo Subianto, who ultimately won. Hasto was cleared of obstructing justice by tampering with evidence, as investigations continue.

The bribery investigation dates back five years to former President Joko Widodo's term. Widodo, who parted ways with PDIP, is seen to have supported Prabowo in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)