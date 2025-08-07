Left Menu

Diplomatic Maneuvers: The Anticipated Trump-Putin Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed intentions to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially in the UAE. The summit aims to address the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Both leaders are keen on this meeting, despite U.S. sanctions looming over Russia and divergent conditions for peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly set for next week at an undisclosed venue, likely in the United Arab Emirates. This meeting comes amidst mounting international pressure for a resolution to the three-year-old war in Ukraine.

According to Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, discussions are underway to ensure the summit's success. However, the potential inclusion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains uncertain. The Kremlin's focus lies on a productive bilateral exchange, as Trump's Friday deadline for Russian action against Ukrainian conflict looms.

Tensions escalate as plans for the first U.S.-Russia summit since 2021 unfold. Western officials accuse Putin of delaying negotiations to strengthen Russia's territorial hold. A new Gallup poll reveals a shift in Ukrainian sentiment towards negotiation, countering previous fervor for continued conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

