Tammy Bruce Nominated as Deputy UN Representative by Trump

President Donald Trump announced the nomination of State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce as the next U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations on Saturday. Bruce has held her current position since Trump assumed office in January.

In a social media post, Trump praised Bruce for her "fantastic job" as the State Department spokesperson, highlighting her robust defense of the administration's foreign policies. These include the immigration crackdown, visa policy revocations, and the U.S.'s responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conflict in Gaza.

With over 20 years as a political contributor and commentator on Fox News, Bruce is also an author, known for books such as "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left's Mind-Killing Agenda," which critiques liberal viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)