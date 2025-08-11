European Leaders Summit to Address Ukraine Conflict
Germany convenes a virtual meeting with European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump to strategize on pressuring Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, EU, and NATO officials participate. The discussions precede Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
In a bid to discuss diplomatic measures to pressure Russia, Germany is hosting a virtual meeting with key European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump. Scheduled for Wednesday, the discussions aim to address the ongoing war in Ukraine, a government spokesperson announced on Monday.
The meeting, set for 1400 CET (1200 GMT), will include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, alongside officials from the EU and NATO. Leaders from Germany, Finland, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland will also participate, marking a collective European effort to address the conflict.
This summit comes as a precursor to a significant meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where they are expected to explore resolutions to the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict. Trump has indicated that a peace accord may be close at hand.
