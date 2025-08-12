Election Turmoil in Pulivendula: Allegations of Bias and Booth Capturing

The ZPTC bypoll in Pulivendula started amid turmoil, with tensions flaring as local YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy was detained by police without prior notice, sparking allegations of unfair practices.

YSRCP condemned the move, claiming the arrest lacked justification and was executed forcefully, exacerbating election tensions. The party accused TDP backers and local police of conspiring to undermine the electoral process by capturing booths and intimidating voters in Pulivendula.

As accusations of political interference and bias against the police grow, YSRCP urges the State Election Commission to step in and ensure a fair and unbiased electoral atmosphere. The unfolding situation highlights the challenges of conducting free elections amid pronounced party rivalries in the region.

