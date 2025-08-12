Left Menu

Election Turmoil in Pulivendula: Allegations of Bias and Booth Capturing

The ZPTC bypoll in Pulivendula began contentiously as YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy was taken into custody without notice. YSRCP accused TDP supporters and police of election interference, including booth capturing. Tensions remain, with calls for SEC intervention to ensure a fair electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:56 IST
Election Turmoil in Pulivendula: Allegations of Bias and Booth Capturing
  • Country:
  • India

The ZPTC bypoll in Pulivendula started amid turmoil, with tensions flaring as local YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy was detained by police without prior notice, sparking allegations of unfair practices.

YSRCP condemned the move, claiming the arrest lacked justification and was executed forcefully, exacerbating election tensions. The party accused TDP backers and local police of conspiring to undermine the electoral process by capturing booths and intimidating voters in Pulivendula.

As accusations of political interference and bias against the police grow, YSRCP urges the State Election Commission to step in and ensure a fair and unbiased electoral atmosphere. The unfolding situation highlights the challenges of conducting free elections amid pronounced party rivalries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025