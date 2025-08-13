Surprising Turn in Constitution Club Polls: BJP's Rudy Triumphs Amid Opposition Surge
In a closely watched Constitution Club of India election, BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy retained his position, defeating anti-incumbency sentiment. Despite opposition dominance, Rudy credited diverse cross-party support for his victory. Congress leader Kapil Sibal critiqued the loss of 'Chanakya' figures, hinting at changing political landscapes in secret ballot settings.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress figure Kapil Sibal critiqued Union Home Minister Amit Shah following BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy's victory in the Constitution Club of India elections, suggesting that the 'so-called Chanakya' falters in secret ballot environments. Sibal linked this to broader implications, especially in regions like Bihar, under fair electoral conditions.
Rudy successfully retained his role as Secretary (Administration) at the CCI, overcoming 25 years of anti-incumbency. He defeated BJP peer Sanjeev Balyan, who garnered only 290 votes. Celebrations followed as Rudy attributed his win to a cross-party panel of Congress, SP, TMC, and independent MPs, claiming a collective achievement.
Intriguingly, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had anticipated a shift in leadership, favoring Balyan. Nonetheless, the results indicated opposition dominance within the 11-member body, with INDIA bloc leaders securing key roles. Eminent figures from both BJP and Congress, including Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, were spotted voting, underscoring the election's wider significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cryptic Silences: Congress MP Tewari on Operation Sindoor Debate Exclusion
BJD MPs Decry Law and Order Decline in BJP-led Odisha
Between 2005 and 11, there were 27 terrorists attacks. What did Congress government do; they just sent dossiers to Pakistan: Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah accuses Congress leaders of shielding Pakistan over linkages to Pahalgam terror attack.
Pakistan root of all terrorism, and Pakistan a mistake committed by Congress; had they rejected partition, it would not be there: Amit Shah.