Surprising Turn in Constitution Club Polls: BJP's Rudy Triumphs Amid Opposition Surge

Senior Congress figure Kapil Sibal critiqued Union Home Minister Amit Shah following BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy's victory in the Constitution Club of India elections, suggesting that the 'so-called Chanakya' falters in secret ballot environments. Sibal linked this to broader implications, especially in regions like Bihar, under fair electoral conditions.

Rudy successfully retained his role as Secretary (Administration) at the CCI, overcoming 25 years of anti-incumbency. He defeated BJP peer Sanjeev Balyan, who garnered only 290 votes. Celebrations followed as Rudy attributed his win to a cross-party panel of Congress, SP, TMC, and independent MPs, claiming a collective achievement.

Intriguingly, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had anticipated a shift in leadership, favoring Balyan. Nonetheless, the results indicated opposition dominance within the 11-member body, with INDIA bloc leaders securing key roles. Eminent figures from both BJP and Congress, including Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, were spotted voting, underscoring the election's wider significance.

