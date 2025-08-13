U.S. Treasury's Bold Move: Chip Revenue-Sharing Deal with China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed a transformative deal to channel 15% of proceeds from specific chip sales in China to the U.S. government. This initiative could extend to other industries, leveraging this model as a blueprint for future agreements.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Bessent expressed optimism about the replicability of this approach across various sectors, mirroring earlier White House sentiments. He underscored the novelty of the arrangement, emphasizing its potential to redefine revenue sharing paradigms.

Bessent was quick to clarify that national security was not a concern in this instance, assuring that advanced chips would not be part of sales. This reassurance aims to soothe any anxieties regarding the strategic implications of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)