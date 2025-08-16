Left Menu

Farewell to Education Minister Ramdas Soren: A Legacy Remembered

The late Jharkhand Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, passed away while receiving treatment in Delhi. His body was later transported to Ranchi for tributes from political leaders. The 62-year-old JMM leader had been critically ill after an accident on August 2. Significant tributes were paid by colleagues and political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-08-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 09:37 IST
Farewell to Education Minister Ramdas Soren: A Legacy Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's mortal remains were transported to Ranchi following his passing in a Delhi hospital. The JMM leader, who died on Friday night, will have his body placed at the state assembly for a final homage.

Political leaders, including members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, gathered at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport to pay their respects with floral tributes. His body will later be taken to his constituency, Ghatshila.

Soren, 62, suffered a severe fall at his home in August, leading to his critical condition in a Delhi hospital. Despite efforts by medical specialists, he couldn't recover from his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025