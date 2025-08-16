Farewell to Education Minister Ramdas Soren: A Legacy Remembered
The late Jharkhand Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, passed away while receiving treatment in Delhi. His body was later transported to Ranchi for tributes from political leaders. The 62-year-old JMM leader had been critically ill after an accident on August 2. Significant tributes were paid by colleagues and political figures.
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's mortal remains were transported to Ranchi following his passing in a Delhi hospital. The JMM leader, who died on Friday night, will have his body placed at the state assembly for a final homage.
Political leaders, including members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, gathered at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport to pay their respects with floral tributes. His body will later be taken to his constituency, Ghatshila.
Soren, 62, suffered a severe fall at his home in August, leading to his critical condition in a Delhi hospital. Despite efforts by medical specialists, he couldn't recover from his injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
