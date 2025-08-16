Farewell to Education Minister Ramdas Soren: A Legacy Remembered

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren's mortal remains were transported to Ranchi following his passing in a Delhi hospital. The JMM leader, who died on Friday night, will have his body placed at the state assembly for a final homage.

Political leaders, including members of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress, gathered at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport to pay their respects with floral tributes. His body will later be taken to his constituency, Ghatshila.

Soren, 62, suffered a severe fall at his home in August, leading to his critical condition in a Delhi hospital. Despite efforts by medical specialists, he couldn't recover from his injuries.

