Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Demands Resignation of Suspended MLA Amid Harassment Scandal
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes Congress's stand on suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, demanding his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations. Vijayan assures legal steps and protection for accusers, while dismissing threats from opposition leader V D Satheesan. Mamkootathil faces mounting criticism and an internal party probe.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a strong stance against the Congress party regarding suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil faces serious sexual harassment allegations, prompting Vijayan to demand his resignation and pledge all necessary legal action.
Vijayan encouraged those affected by Mamkootathil's actions to come forward, promising government support and protection. He firmly criticized the Congress, particularly Opposition leader V D Satheesan, for shielding Mamkootathil despite widespread disapproval within the party.
The case has gained significant attention, with Mamkootathil resigning as Youth Congress state president following accusations by actress Rini Ann George. The Congress suspended him after multiple allegations emerged, including from women and a transgender person, along with incriminating audio tapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Deputy CM Defends Congress Loyalty Amid RSS Anthem Controversy
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana
Political Rifts Exposed: Pathak Critiques SP and Congress
Congress Confrontation: Shivakumar's Apology Spurs Debate
Mizoram: Congress criticises ZPM for announcing candidate for Dampa bypoll