Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Demands Resignation of Suspended MLA Amid Harassment Scandal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a strong stance against the Congress party regarding suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil faces serious sexual harassment allegations, prompting Vijayan to demand his resignation and pledge all necessary legal action.

Vijayan encouraged those affected by Mamkootathil's actions to come forward, promising government support and protection. He firmly criticized the Congress, particularly Opposition leader V D Satheesan, for shielding Mamkootathil despite widespread disapproval within the party.

The case has gained significant attention, with Mamkootathil resigning as Youth Congress state president following accusations by actress Rini Ann George. The Congress suspended him after multiple allegations emerged, including from women and a transgender person, along with incriminating audio tapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)