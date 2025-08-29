Ukraine Seeks Stronger Security Commitments in Tense Talks

In a call for heightened international engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine to take place at the highest levels, involving global leaders, notably former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy pointed out the urgency as his self-imposed deadline for Trump to decide on new measures against Russia approaches, highlighting the ongoing Russian aggression and lack of dialogue from President Vladimir Putin.

Emphasizing legally binding guarantees, Zelenskiy criticized the insufficiency of previous agreements like the Budapest Memorandum and cited Russia's recent violent actions in Kyiv as evidence against their inclination towards peace negotiations.

