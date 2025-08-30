Tragic Death of Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker in Lviv

In a tragic turn of events, Andriy Parubiy, the former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker, was pronounced dead in the western city of Lviv. This shocking revelation was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, alongside Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, briefed President Zelenskiy on the initial findings of this harrowing murder. The details surrounding the incident remain sparse as the authorities launch an active search for the perpetrator.

As the investigation unfolds, the Ukrainian government urges citizens to remain vigilant and provide any information that might aid in apprehending the suspect. The nation waits for more details to emerge regarding this devastating loss.