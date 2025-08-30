Left Menu

Tragic Death of Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker in Lviv

Former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker, Andriy Parubiy, has been killed in Lviv, as confirmed by President Zelenskiy. Minister Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the initial details of the murder. The search for the perpetrator continues as further information is awaited.

Tragic Death of Former Ukrainian Parliamentary Speaker in Lviv
  • Ukraine

In a tragic turn of events, Andriy Parubiy, the former Ukrainian parliamentary speaker, was pronounced dead in the western city of Lviv. This shocking revelation was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, alongside Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, briefed President Zelenskiy on the initial findings of this harrowing murder. The details surrounding the incident remain sparse as the authorities launch an active search for the perpetrator.

As the investigation unfolds, the Ukrainian government urges citizens to remain vigilant and provide any information that might aid in apprehending the suspect. The nation waits for more details to emerge regarding this devastating loss.

