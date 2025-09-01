Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv
Ukrainian authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy, a former parliament speaker and advocate for Ukraine's pro-Western stance. The shooting occurred in Lviv, and details surrounding the suspect and motive remain undisclosed as investigations continue. Parubiy played a significant role during Ukraine's pivotal political movements.
Ukrainian officials secured an arrest in connection with the murder of Andriy Parubiy, a notable former parliament speaker, in Lviv on Saturday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a statement confirming that the individual was captured following Parubiy's shooting, though no additional information about the suspect or the motive was provided.
Parubiy, a prominent figure in past Ukrainian revolutions, had been a lawmaker representing Lviv and was instrumental during the Orange Revolution and Maidan protests. He served as the parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.
