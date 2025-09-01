Left Menu

Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

Ukrainian authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy, a former parliament speaker and advocate for Ukraine's pro-Western stance. The shooting occurred in Lviv, and details surrounding the suspect and motive remain undisclosed as investigations continue. Parubiy played a significant role during Ukraine's pivotal political movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:28 IST
Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian officials secured an arrest in connection with the murder of Andriy Parubiy, a notable former parliament speaker, in Lviv on Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a statement confirming that the individual was captured following Parubiy's shooting, though no additional information about the suspect or the motive was provided.

Parubiy, a prominent figure in past Ukrainian revolutions, had been a lawmaker representing Lviv and was instrumental during the Orange Revolution and Maidan protests. He served as the parliament speaker from 2016 to 2019.

TRENDING

1
Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

Arrest Made in Suspected Political Assassination in Lviv

 Ukraine
2
Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

 Global
3
Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

Crisis on the Tarmac: Judge Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Children

 Global
4
Jiri Lehecka's Hospital Insight Fuels U.S. Open Journey

Jiri Lehecka's Hospital Insight Fuels U.S. Open Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025