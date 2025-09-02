NATO's Countermeasures Against GPS Jamming
NATO is addressing the serious issue of GPS signal jamming, particularly after an incident involving the European Commission President's aircraft. The alliance is intensifying efforts to prevent future disruptions, suspecting Russian involvement in the recent event.
NATO is ramping up efforts to tackle the jamming of GPS signals, underscoring the seriousness of this issue. Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the alliance's commitment to preventing such disruptions, particularly in light of a recent incident involving the European Commission President's flight.
The aircraft of Ursula von der Leyen experienced GPS interference while traveling to Bulgaria, an act suspected to involve Russian interference. This event has prompted NATO to take decisive action to ensure such jamming is not repeated.
'We are working day and night to make sure this never happens again,' stated Rutte, highlighting the strategic importance of safeguarding navigational systems. The alliance's determination underscores its commitment to maintaining secure and reliable GPS services.
