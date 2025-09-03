Left Menu

Historic Triad: Putin and Kim Converge in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for bilateral talks in Beijing, during a major military parade commemorating the end of World War II. The summit highlighted strengthened cooperation between Russia and North Korea, amid military and strategic discussions involving potential support in various conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:57 IST
In a significant diplomatic event, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held bilateral discussions in Beijing on Wednesday. The talks took place at the Diaoyutai state guest house following a major military parade marking the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion.

Putin and Kim, after arriving together in the same car, conducted negotiations in both delegation and one-on-one formats. Putin extended an invitation to Kim for another visit to Russia. In a gesture of camaraderie, Putin praised North Korean soldiers' valor in supporting Russian troops against Ukrainian forces in Kursk.

Kim, highlighting the strengthened strategic partnership with Russia since a pact signed last year, pledged support, emphasizing fraternal duty. Observers anticipated potential meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, amidst comments from Donald Trump and Putin's foreign affairs adviser brushing off conspiracy theories.

