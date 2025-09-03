Putin Open to Zelenskiy Talks: A Prelude to Peace?
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Moscow, contingent on meeting preparations achieving clear results. Talks aim to address critical issues like martial law and territorial disputes, following Russia's controversial annexation of Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned globally.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to engage in dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, indicating a potential meeting in Moscow. However, Putin emphasized that such discussions must be meticulously prepared to ensure meaningful outcomes.
Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy has been advocating for talks with Putin, with an eye on negotiating a possible settlement. U.S. President Donald Trump has supported these efforts, seeking a peace agreement. While visiting China, Putin claimed openness to meeting Zelenskiy but insisted it should result in tangible benefits.
Putin noted the need for Ukraine to lift martial law, conduct elections, and consider a territorial referendum. This follows Russia's 2022 annexation of Ukrainian regions, a move criticized globally as an illegal expansionist act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
