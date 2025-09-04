U.S. Commitment to Ukraine: Security Guarantees Finalization with France

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the United States' involvement in security guarantees for Ukraine, marking an important step in international cooperation. Macron highlighted that the U.S. has consistently participated in the recent planning process to support Ukraine. He made these remarks following a meeting with the coalition of Ukraine's allies.

Macron emphasized, 'The U.S. has been clear in its participation and willingness to be part of the security guarantees.' This comes after multiple public statements, including from former President Trump and Secretary of Defense Marco Rubio, reinforcing America's commitment.

The French President pointed out the necessity of finalizing planning with the United States to fulfill these commitments. This cooperation showcases the ongoing international focus on enhancing Ukraine's security framework amidst current geopolitical dynamics.