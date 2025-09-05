Trump Administration Cracks Down on Unauthorized Foreign Workers

The Trump administration has announced a renewed emphasis on enforcing laws that require foreign workers to have the necessary authorization to be in the United States. This declaration comes in the wake of immigration authorities conducting a raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated, 'Any foreign workers brought in for specific projects must enter the United States legally and with proper work authorizations.' Her remarks highlight the administration's commitment to ensuring compliance with federal immigration laws.

President Trump aims to deliver on his promise of making the U.S. an optimal place for business while also prioritizing the enforcement of immigration regulations, reiterating the administration's intention to maintain strict legal standards for foreign workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)