Trump Administration Cracks Down on Unauthorized Foreign Workers
The Trump administration is reinforcing laws that require foreign workers to have proper authorization to work in the U.S. Following a raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia, the White House emphasizes the importance of legal entry and work authorization for foreign workers, underscoring President Trump's immigration enforcement promises.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has announced a renewed emphasis on enforcing laws that require foreign workers to have the necessary authorization to be in the United States. This declaration comes in the wake of immigration authorities conducting a raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia.
White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson stated, 'Any foreign workers brought in for specific projects must enter the United States legally and with proper work authorizations.' Her remarks highlight the administration's commitment to ensuring compliance with federal immigration laws.
President Trump aims to deliver on his promise of making the U.S. an optimal place for business while also prioritizing the enforcement of immigration regulations, reiterating the administration's intention to maintain strict legal standards for foreign workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Raid at Hyundai's Georgia Plant: Tensions Rise Between U.S. and South Korea
Raid Raises Concerns Over Hyundai's US Operations in Georgia
Massive Immigration Raid Shocks Hyundai's Georgia Plant
Mass Arrests at Hyundai Facility: 475 Workers Detained
Major U.S. Raid Stalls Hyundai's $4.3 Billion Georgia Battery Plant Project