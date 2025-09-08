Opposition's United Front: A Show of Support for Vice Presidential Candidate

Key political figures, Hanuman Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Chandra Shekhar Azad of Aazad Samaj Party, demonstrated their backing for B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's vice presidential candidate. The meeting took place on Monday, capturing media attention as they were photographed holding a copy of the Constitution.

The vice presidential election sees a direct contest unfolding between the ruling NDA's candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, and the opposition's hopeful, Reddy. Notably, the BRS and the BJD have decided to abstain, which Congress interpreted as a potential shifting political landscape. Congress also issued a statement questioning the BJP amidst these changes.

The election, governed by secret ballot, involves Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. With a total electoral college of 781 members, a majority of 391 is needed. The NDA appears poised with 425 MPs, while the opposition holds around 325 supporters. Voting is set to begin at 10 am in the new Parliament building, with results expected by evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)