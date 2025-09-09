Left Menu

Nepal Erupts: Chaos and Resignation Spark Nationwide Unrest

Violence erupted in Nepal as protesters targeted key government buildings and homes of political leaders following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, prompted by deadly protests against corruption and social media bans. President Paudel and security chiefs urged dialogue, while several properties were vandalized and torched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the aftermath of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, Nepal sees escalating violence affecting critical government structures and politicians' residences. Despite the former leader stepping down, demonstrators maintain their fervor, setting ablaze significant sites, including the Parliament and Supreme Court.

Protesters, mainly Gen Z activists, have underscored their ire over corruption and a previously imposed social media ban, leaving at least 19 people dead due to police action. Key figures, from the President to security chiefs, call for restraint and dialogue to quell the unrest.

Notable targets of the protestors include former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal's home, where his wife tragically died from injuries, and various state symbols like the President's Office and major hotel properties in Kathmandu. Appeals for peace continue amidst ongoing chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

