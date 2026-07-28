Game Changers: LeBron Joins Sixers, Stanford Athletes Unite, and Koivun's Breakthrough Win

Stanford football players have made a bold move by forming the first athlete-led chapter of the College Football Players Association, aiming toward collective bargaining with conference authorities, a historic step for player advocacy and rights.

In a significant NBA development, LeBron James has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract, rejoining his teammates in grand style by selecting jersey No. 23, highlighting an era of basketball change.

PGA Tour rookie sensation Jackson Koivun soared through the rankings with a remarkable performance at the 3M Open, defeating top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and eyeing a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs.