Zapad 2025: Tensions Rise as Russia and Belarus Conduct Joint Military Exercises

The long-anticipated joint military exercise between Russia and Belarus, 'Zapad 2025', commenced on Friday, drawing significant attention from Western nations. This large-scale drill, involving thousands of troops, underscores the close ties between Moscow and Minsk and raises concerns about broader regional stability.

The exercise comes on the heels of Russian drones entering Polish airspace, an incident perceived by European leaders as a deliberate provocation. Despite assurances from Russia and Belarus that the incursion was unintended, the situation has fueled worries of a potential conflict spillover from Ukraine.

Adding to the unease, the drills also include plans for using Russian nuclear weapons, a scenario that has captured the attention of neighboring countries and NATO allies. While Belarusian President Lukashenko signals potential rapprochement with the West, tensions remain palpable amidst the geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)