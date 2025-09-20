Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Kerala: BJP Stages Protest Against Suspended MLA

The BJP protested outside suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil's office in Kerala over allegations of misconduct. Amidst rumors of his return, BJP members attempted to block his re-entry to the constituency. Police intervened to disperse the crowd as the Congress clarified Rahul's absence on the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:06 IST
Political Turmoil in Kerala: BJP Stages Protest Against Suspended MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in north Kerala witnessed heightened tensions as the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest on Saturday against suspended Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil. The demonstration was sparked by allegations of his misbehavior towards women and a transgender person.

Rumors about Mamkootathil's anticipated return to his constituency fueled the BJP's protests, with party workers gathering early in the morning. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they aimed to prevent his re-entry into Palakkad, following his absence after the misconduct allegations surfaced.

Law enforcement responded by dispersing the crowd, arresting several demonstrators. Despite the intervention, BJP leaders have vowed to persist with their protests. Meanwhile, Congress clarified that Mamkootathil had no plans to visit the area that day, while CPI(M) indicated they would not block his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

Karnataka's Road to Change: Addressing Bengaluru's Pothole Crisis

 India
2
Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

Indian Golfers Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi Impress at La Sella Open

 Spain
3
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

 Belgium
4
Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

Grief and Outrage in Manipur: Protests Erupt After Ambush on Assam Rifles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025