Political Turmoil in Kerala: BJP Stages Protest Against Suspended MLA

The political landscape in north Kerala witnessed heightened tensions as the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest on Saturday against suspended Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil. The demonstration was sparked by allegations of his misbehavior towards women and a transgender person.

Rumors about Mamkootathil's anticipated return to his constituency fueled the BJP's protests, with party workers gathering early in the morning. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they aimed to prevent his re-entry into Palakkad, following his absence after the misconduct allegations surfaced.

Law enforcement responded by dispersing the crowd, arresting several demonstrators. Despite the intervention, BJP leaders have vowed to persist with their protests. Meanwhile, Congress clarified that Mamkootathil had no plans to visit the area that day, while CPI(M) indicated they would not block his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)