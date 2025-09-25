Lula and Zelenskiy Call for Ceasefire at UN Assembly

At the United Nations General Assembly, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the ongoing conflict with Russia. Lula emphasized that a military solution would not resolve the situation, advocating for a ceasefire agreement as a crucial step towards peace negotiations.

The Brazilian leader called for increased United Nations involvement to ensure that any negotiated solution considers the security needs of both Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy welcomed Brazil's support for a ceasefire and expressed gratitude for Lula's commitment to peace.

The meeting, lasting approximately one hour, marked the first extensive dialogue between Lula and Zelenskiy in several years. The leaders also agreed to continue discussions on various topics, including trade and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)