Lula and Zelenskiy Call for Ceasefire at UN Assembly

Brazilian President Lula and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy discussed the conflict with Russia at the UN General Assembly. Lula advocated for focusing on a ceasefire as a step towards peace, urging the UN's involvement. Future talks are planned on trade and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:43 IST
At the United Nations General Assembly, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the ongoing conflict with Russia. Lula emphasized that a military solution would not resolve the situation, advocating for a ceasefire agreement as a crucial step towards peace negotiations.

The Brazilian leader called for increased United Nations involvement to ensure that any negotiated solution considers the security needs of both Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy welcomed Brazil's support for a ceasefire and expressed gratitude for Lula's commitment to peace.

The meeting, lasting approximately one hour, marked the first extensive dialogue between Lula and Zelenskiy in several years. The leaders also agreed to continue discussions on various topics, including trade and economic cooperation.

